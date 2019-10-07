Volkswagen isn't only changing its own logo. The automaker on Monday revealed the new logo for its R performance division.

The new logo will appear on both R-Line and dedicated R models, with the first usage to be on the Atlas Cross Sport R-Line making its debut on Friday. The Atlas Cross Sport is essentially a smaller Atlas with only two rows of seats.

The new logo marks a realignment of the performance division, said Jost Capito, head of Volkswagen R, without going into specifics.

Jost Capito

“The new logo for the R models and the R-Lines also goes hand in hand with the realignment of the Volkswagen R brand,” he said. “Our entire team is intensely working on the brand and product image and we are looking forward to continuing to roll these out in the coming months.”

We'll see the division launch more models in the future. Typically, there's only been one or maybe two dedicated Volkswagen R models on sale at any time, but a T-Roc R was launched at the start of the year and a Tiguan R and redesigned Golf R are also in the works. The tamer R-Line grade will also likely be expanded to more models in the future.

Another possibility for the realignment is the adoption of electrification. In fact, R-tuned versions of VW's future ID electric cars hasn't been ruled out.