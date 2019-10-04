We take the new 2020 Lincoln Corsair for a spin; the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible gets a $7,500 folding hardtop; we ponder Porsche's performance future after spending time with the 911 and the Taycan S. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

Lincoln is fighting luxury compact crossovers with its new Corsair SUV, and while Ford's luxury arm has been rightfully criticized for taking a make-pretend approach to luxury in recent decades, its latest batch of SUVs is making a serious case for itself as a legitimate American luxury lineup. We sampled Lincoln's latest and came away impressed.

Unless you've been hiding under a rock for three years, you should know by now that the 2020 Toyota Supra was jointly developed with BMW. That partnership took on a new dynamic this week when BMW issued a safety recall, not for its own Z4, but for Toyota's version of the sports coupe. It's limited to just seven cars, but it's nonetheless amusing.

Chevrolet's mid-engine 2020 Corvette was revealed in drop-top form this week, showing off a $7,500 folding roof that works at speeds of up to 30 mph. Since the Corvette was designed from the ground up to be offered in both coupe and convertible variants, the weight penalty is minimal.

What goes into the design of a racing car livery? It's trickier than you might think. We sat down with MacCase CEO Michael Santoro to talk about the ins and outs of decorating the machines we cheer for every weekend.

Porsche has been building world-class performance machines for nearly 70 years, but the Taycan is the first time that expertise has been applied to an all-electric passenger car. What does this mean for the future of the German icon? Will its electrified models out-compete their electric predecessors?