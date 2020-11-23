Chevrolet hit a home run with its C8 Corvette and the car's convertible option is just the icing on the cake. The Corvette convertible has gone down the proper supercar route of using a retractable hardtop that folds neatly below a tonneau cover.

Honda will soon unveil a Legend sedan boasting a Level 3 self-driving system. The car is an updated version of the soon-to-be-discontinued Acura RLX, and we've just spotted a prototype.

Remember the Mercedes-Benz R-Class? Well, the nameplate might make a comeback as Mercedes is reportedly looking at adding an electric minivan to its lineup. There's also talk of AMG version coming.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

