If you're still not convinced the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is a bona fide exotic, then the car's convertible option should do the trick.

Chevy on Wednesday revealed the 2020 Corvette Convertible Stingray, the first car in Corvette nameplate history to feature a retractable hardtop roof.

And it's not a clumsy design like most retractable hardtops on the market. Instead, a compact, lightweight two-piece roof automatically folds below a tonneau cover thanks to six electric motors, and the whole process takes just 16 seconds and can function at speeds of up to 30 mph.

Both the roof and tonneau cover are made from lightweight composite materials, and impressively the convertible matches the coupe for storage, regardless of whether the roof is up or down.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

The designers have gone down the proper supercar route by adding a pair of flying buttresses to the tonneau cover to conceal the rollover bars. They're aerodynamically shaped to help direct wind away from the cabin, and in the space between these two buttresses is an adjustable rear window that further helps to reduce wind in the cabin when the roof is down.

Impressively, the C8 Corvette was designed from the start with the convertible option in mind. This meant that very little needed to be done to the chassis to ensure performance matches the coupe. The engineers only needed to tweak the suspension's spring and damper settings, meaning no major weight gains from the usual structural reinforcements required when removing a car's roof. Aerodynamic differences are also virtually negligible, according to Chevy.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

The powertrain is the new LT2 6.2-liter V-8 which delivers 490 horsepower as standard and 495 hp with an available performance exhaust. The sole transmission is an 8-speed dual-clutch unit. No performance numbers have been released but we suspect the car will hit 60 mph from rest in 3.0 seconds or less with the available Z51 performance pack, which is what the coupe will do. Top speed should approach 190 mph.

Opting for the convertible will add $7,500 to the price of the coupe, so you're looking at a base price of $‭67,495‬, including shipping. The convertible's roof matches the body color as standard but the Corvette's Carbon Flash metallic hue can be added as an option for the roof and flying buttresses. To play around with the various looks, head over to the Corvette's online configurator at www.Chevrolet.com.