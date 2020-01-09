Eighteen cars from Paul Walker's personal collection, including five E36 BMW M3 Lightweights and an R32 Nissan Skyline race car, have been consigned to Barrett-Jackson for its annual collector car auction to be held in Scottsdale, Ariz., in January.

The collection has something for every car nut, from the aforementioned BMWs (including one with the LTW wing and race-livery delete from the factory) and Skyline to a custom 2009 Nissan 370Z featured in "Fast Five" and a handful of classic Chevrolets.

There are even three motorcycles—a 2005 Harley-Davidson RS, a 2008 Suzuki and a 2011 BMW. The exact models of the bikes were not furnished in Barrett-Jackson's announcement.

Walker's taste in cars was relatable and eclectic. Other items in this lot include a 1991 BMW E30 M3 coupe, a 2000 Audi S4, a 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302RS race car, a 1995 Ford Bronco and a few workhorses, including a 2006 Toyota Tundra.

This isn't the first time a car from Walker's personal stable has been offered for sale. In 2014, his Audi RS 6 Avant was sold on eBay. It was a double-whammy, since Audi's fast wagons were even farther removed from the U.S. market back then than they are today.

Just being associated with Walker and the "Fast and Furious" franchise is enough to push some prices through the roof. The R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Walker drove in the 4th installment of the franchise was put on the market in 2014 for $1.35 million, and the famous Toyota Supra from the original movie went across the stage at Mecum's Indianapolis auction a year later.

Barrett-Jackson's annual Scottsdale auction will be held Jan. 11-19, 2020.