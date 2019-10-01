A redesigned MKC is being introduced for 2020, only it isn't called an MKC as Lincoln has ditched its confusing three-letter naming strategy in favor of proper names that just so happen to feature a nautical theme. In the case of the redesigned MKC, Lincoln has selected the Corsair name, and the vehicle is one of the most compelling in the premium compact crossover segment.

Nissan will use this month's Tokyo Motor Show to present a concept previewing a new design language. The design language is called Timeless Japanese Futurism, and it combines smooth surfaces with Japanese motifs.

Can't make a decision on whether a 911 or a Taycan is the way to go? There are benefits to both and neither option is a bad decision, really. We are talking about Porsches here, after all. If there has to be a winner, it's probably the Taycan, reasons for which you can read about in the links below.

First drive review: The 2020 Lincoln Corsair's quiet cabin is the luxury crossover soft cell

Nissan IMk concept showcases new design language

2020 Porsche 911 vs. 2020 Porsche Taycan: Performance past vs. performance future

2020 Lexus NX 300 crossover Black Line edition gets a new look

Zone out as this R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Vspec II gets a bath

Byton M-Byte might bypass China tariff with Korean assembly for US

Even the Toyota Supra's recalls come from BMW

2020 Subaru Outback, 2020 Legacy recalled for brake problem

Bloodhound land speed record team aims for 500 mph in upcoming test

Mini Cooper Hardtop to go electric, get mini again