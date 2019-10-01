Nissan in recent years has been rolling out a series of concepts grouped under the Intelligent Mobility heading, or IM for short.

They've been designed to explore future styling themes, but also future connectivity, electrification and self-driving capability technologies that Nissan will slowly integrate into its cars.

The latest is a small electric hatch called the IMk, where the “k” likely represents Japan's Kei car segment. The giveaway is the concept's 11.2-foot length, which is the current maximum to be classified as a Kei car.

The exterior has been designed using principles of Nissan's new Timeless Japanese Futurism design language, which combines smooth surfaces with Japanese motifs. For example, the multiple thin lines used in several areas is meant to resemble mizuhiki, a thin twine made of rice paper.

Nissan IMk concept

Inside, the theme is definitely minimalist, while the seats look more like a comfy sofa than your typical car seats. There's also multiple connectivity options including Nissan's Invisible-to-Visible (I2V) technology which relies on sensors and cloud data to create a 360-degree view of the vehicle's surroundings, including around blind corners. This info is then relayed to the driver via visuals, including via an avatar that appears inside the car.

The IMk also boasts Nissan's ProPilot 2.0 electronic driver assist which allows a vehicle to travel along select highways in Japan hands-free, relying on sensors and cameras plus highly detailed maps to guide it. The concept builds on the existing system with a fully autonomous valet system for parking garages.

Nissan IMk concept

Nissan hasn't said much on what is powering the IMk. What we know is that the concept is based on a new dedicated EV platform and features a single electric motor powered by a battery in the floor.

The IMk concept will be presented on October 23 at the Tokyo Motor Show, where Nissan will also present its updated Skyline sedan designed for the Japanese market. To learn about other cars appearing at the show, head to our dedicated hub.