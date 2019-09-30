Jaguar's XF is about to receive its mid-cycle update and a prototype for the wagon body style has been spotted. Among the updates is thought to be a new inline-6 to replace the current model's aging V-6.

Hyundai has joined the growing list of automakers attempting to develop a viable flying taxi service. Hyundai's first step was to establish a new air mobility division led by a NASA veteran of 30 years.

A collection of seized supercars that previously belonged to the son of Equatorial Guinea's president has been sold at auction. The collection included the crème de la crème of modern supercars, including a LaFerrari, P1, 918 Spyder and a Koenigsegg One:1.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

