Porsche's Taycan is finally here, and we've just tested it. The car is the fastest EV in production, but it's also a comfy cruiser when it needs to be. You'll never get tired of the 2 g kick in the back whenever you drop the loud pedal, though.

Genovation GXE

America's Genovation set a record for EVs in the standing mile with its GXE sports car. The 800-horsepower beast is limited to 75 units and costs $750,000, not including the cost of the donor C7 Chevrolet Corvette that the GXE needs to be built from.

Bollinger B2 prototype

Yet two more EVs in the headlines this week were the B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck from America's Bollinger. Shown in prototype form this week, both vehicles are being developed as Class 3 trucks with seating for four and enough grunt for 5,000 pounds of payload and 7,500 pounds of towing.

2020 Dodge Charger

For buyers still with gasoline in their veins, Dodge released pricing for its 2020 Charger which features the awesome new wide-body option. Anyone looking to drive away in a wide-body Charger will need at least $‭47,490. That's actually quite the deal when you consider the price nets you 485 hp.

2020 Audi RS Q3 Sportback

Audi Sport launched a new generation of the RS Q3 to combat Mercedes-AMG's GLA45 and upcoming GLB45. It's available as a regular SUV or a sleeker Sportback, and it comes with a turbocharged inline-5 rated at 400 hp.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A prototype for Mercedes-AMG's next-generation GLE63 was spotted. The new brute is expected to arrive with a twin-turbocharged V-8 with over 600 hp.

Ramsmobile X2 Protos

A company by the name of Ramsmobile showed off a wild vehicle complete with an available center track drive. If you're wondering what it's like, think a giant, carbon fiber Humvee snowmobile and you'd be pretty much spot on.

Jessi Combs

And finally, the family of Jessi Combs is asking Guinness World Records to certify the late speed queen's fateful run that saw her clock an average speed of 531.889 mph. It would officially make her the fastest woman ever on Earth. The title is currently held by Kitty O'Neil, whose 512.7-mph mark has remained unbeaten since 1976.