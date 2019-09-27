Dodge has released pricing for its 2020 Charger which features a new wide-body option. Anyone looking to drive away in a wide-body Charger will need at least $‭47,490‬. That's actually quite the deal when you consider the price nets you 485 horsepower, or enough to hit 60 mph in only 4.3 seconds and run the quarter mile in only 12.4 seconds.

American EV startup Bollinger has rolled out the first prototypes for its rugged B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck. Both vehicles are being developed as Class 3 trucks with seating for four and enough grunt for 5,000 pounds of payload and 7,500 pounds of towing.

Maserati's lineup will be completely renewed by the end of 2023, and there will also be two new additions along the way. One of the new additions will be the long-awaited sports car based on 2014's handsome Alfieri concept. We hear the design's evolved considerably since the reveal of the Alfieri, though.

2019 Chevy Bolt gets a lower safety rating from IIHS

2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR spy video

Honda plans to buy more renewable energy than any other automaker

Rimac crash tested the same C_Two monocoque six times

Nissan recalls 1.2M new vehicles for faulty rearview cameras

BMW may be working on a new V-8

California vs. EPA: Survey finds a party-line rift in emissions battle