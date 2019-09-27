Despite the low sales of fuel cell-electric cars and severe lack of hydrogen fuel stations, Toyota will redesign its Mirai next year.

The confirmation was made on Wednesday by Toyota Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada at a hydrogen conference held in Tokyo, Automotive News (subscription required) reported.

No addition details were provided but the redesigned Mirai, given Toyota's typical product cycles, will likely be based on an updated version of the current model's platform.

2019 Toyota Mirai

The Mirai was launched for 2016 at a starting price of $57,500, or a monthly lease of $499. That's steep for what is essentially a non-premium compact sedan, but Toyota's European head of sales and marketing, Matt Harrison, told Automotive News earlier this year that fuel cell cars should match hybrid cars in pricing by the end of the next decade. Toyota sold about 1,700 Mirais in the United States last year.

The Mirai features a fuel cell stack under the front seats and two high-pressure hydrogen tanks under the rear seats. Electricity generated by the fuel cell stack is stored in a battery that then powers an electric motor rated at 153 horsepower. Toyota has quoted a range of 300 miles for the car.

Toyota is also exploring the potential for fuel cells in semi-trailer trucks. After conducting trials for the past couple of years, Toyota in January said it will partner with truck manufacturer Kenworth to build a fleet of 10 semi-trailer trucks fitted with fuel cell-electric powertrains. The zero-emission trucks, which also have a range of about 300 miles, will be used to transport cargo across the L.A. basin and to various nearby cities.