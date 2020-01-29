Maserati is on a mission to introduce electrification and self-driving technology across its fleet, plans for which were first announced in 2018.

The plans will see all current models either updated or redesigned by the end of 2023 and two new models added along the way, one of them being the long-awaited sports car previewed in 2014 by the Alfieri concept car.

The first model in Maserati's transformation plan will be an updated Ghibli. It will be the brand's first electrified model as it is expected to offer a plug-in hybrid option. Automotive News (subscription required), citing a source familiar with Maserati's plans, reported Monday that the updated Ghibli will debut on April 21 in Beijing at Auto China 2020.

Test mule for Maserati sports car due in 2020

Also arriving in 2020 will be updated versions of the Levante and Quattroporte and the new sports car, with the newcomer likely set for a debut at the Geneva International Motor Show in early March. The sports car will be the first model based on a new Maserati platform offering battery-electric power, though expect it to debut with an internal-combustion engine. Maserati said last week that its first fully electric model will be the redesigned GranTurismo due in 2021.

The sports car will be built at Maserati's plant in Modena, Italy, where major upgrades are underway to support production of EV powertrains. A new paint shop where future customers will be able to watch their cars being painted is also being added to the site. The plant visits are part of an expanded personalization program Maserati is planning. There will also be a studio where customers can work with Maserati designers to perfectly tailor their cars.

Following the sports car will be another new model, this time a small SUV. It will be built at a plant in Cassino, Italy, and should arrive in early 2021. The Cassino plant is where fellow Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brand Alfa Romeo builds the Stelvio small SUV, and the two models will likely share their underpinnings.

Slide from Fiat Chrysler Automobile's 2019 H1 financial results presentation

Maserati will then launch the redesigned GranTurismo later in 2021. The new model, which will also have a GranTurismo Convertible option (GranCabrio outside the United States) due in 2022, will be built at Maserati's plant in Turin, Italy, and could be offered exclusively with battery-electric power.

According to its latest plan, Maserati will then introduce redesigned versions of the Quattroporte and Levante in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Concurrent with Maserati's electrification plans will be the introduction of self-driving technology. Maserati said all of its new or updated models will initially feature a driver-assist feature for highway driving. Similar to existing systems on the market, this will control the car in a single lane in highway situations but require the driver to hold the steering wheel and take control at an instant when necessary. A more advanced system allowing for lane changes and hands-off driving in highway situations will eventually follow, possibly relying on tech sourced from BMW.