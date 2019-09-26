When it comes to the torque wars, Ford's F-Series Super Duty, available in F-250, F-350 and F-450 models, is the new king of the hill.

Ford revealed its updated 2020 Super Duty in February and has been drip feeding us more and more details since. On Thursday, it used the backdrop of the Texas State Fair to announce the long-awaited specs for the truck's available 6.7-liter V-8 Power Stroke diesel.

We can finally confirm that the monster of an engine produces a class-leading 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque. That's enough to outmuscle Ram's 6.7-liter inline-6 Cummins diesel which produces 400 hp and 1,000 lb-ft.

Ford's 6.7-liter V-8 Power Stroke diesel

With so much grunt, the new engine, which is mated to a 10-speed automatic, will see the Super Duty handle conventional towing of 24,200 pounds, fifth-wheel towing of 32,500 pounds, and gooseneck towing of up to 37,000 pounds.

The 2020 Super Duty is also available with a new 7.3-liter V-8. It's also mated to a 10-speed auto (6-speed in the Medium Duty trucks) and produces 430 hp and 475 lb-ft.

The standard engine in the 2020 Super Duty is a 6.2-liter V-8. It's mated to an older 6-speed auto and produces 385 hp and 430 lb-ft.

2020 Ford Super Duty Tremor Off-Road Package

We'll also remind you that there's a new off-road package for the Super Duty. Called the Tremor package, it turns the big Ford into a worthy alternative to Ram's 2500 Power Wagon and can be ordered with either the 7.3-liter mill or 6.7-liter diesel. Key upgrades include off-road suspension, new running boards, an enhanced drive modes selector, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in massive 35-inch all-terrain tires.

Production of the 2020 Super Duty is handled at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, and Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, Ohio. The first examples will reach dealers by the end of 2019.

Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.