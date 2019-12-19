America's Genovation has just set a record for EVs with its GXE sports car. The 800-horsepower EV is limited to 75 units and costs $750,000, and that's not including the cost of the donor C7 Chevrolet Corvette that the GXE needs to be built from.

Audi has released specifications and pricing for its 2020 Q7 in the U.S. The latest version of the popular family hauler arrives with loads of new tech and a V-6 as its base engine instead of the previous version's inline-4.

After a big round of updates last year, Ford's Mustang Shelby GT350 soldiers on into the 2020 model year with only minor tweaks. Among these is a new heritage package that sees the muscle car adopt the iconic livery of Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue stripes.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

World's fastest street-legal EV breaks its own record

Drive away in a 2020 Audi Q7 from ‭$61,795‬

Get the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 in Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue stripes

2020 Toyota Highlander vs. Kia Telluride: Compare Crossover SUVs

Prototypes for Rimac C_Two electric hypercar hit the road

Electric Ford F-150 pickup confirmed for Michigan assembly, likely for 2021

Motor Authority’s Best Car To Buy 2020: Past winners

Jeep and Chrysler will merge with Peugeot; which vehicles will America get?

2021 BMW 2-Series Active Tourer spy shots

2020 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell is even more ready for infrastructure that hasn’t arrived