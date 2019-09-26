Ford's full-size Expedition is big everywhere, especially in long-wheelbase form, but thanks to one of Ford's best-known truck packages, it somehow still manages to be just a little bit bigger in Texas.

The King is back—King Ranch, that is—and bigger than ever. Outside, it gets Stone Gray paint on the mesh grille, power running boards, a rear bumper skid plate, trailer hitch cover, roof-rack side rails, lower fascias, and custom side mirror caps. It can also be identified by its unique 22-inch wheels and body-colored upper fascias.

Inside, ebony Del Rio leather covers the seats (which are embroidered with King Ranch branding) and is accented by wood veneer. Equipment-wise, the King Ranch largely mirrors the existing Platinum model, with adaptive dampers and a power-folding second row standard.

King Ranch will anchor the Expedition's more expensive upper-end trim offerings, which are doing well for Ford so far. The company said that its Expedition Limited and Platinum models make up 60 percent of its current sales volume. The King Ranch will shift the Expedition's average transaction prices even higher.

While the Texas-inspired King Ranch package first made an appearance on the F-150 pickup way back in 1999, it was added to the Expedition in 2005. Ford is not the only automaker to offer equipment packages with a Lone Star theme; Chevrolet's Suburban is offered in a Texas Edition, which is essentially a popular equipment package. Unlike its competitors, though, the King Ranch is a nationwide offering.

Ford is also giving its top-end Platinum model a few new niceties to keep things fresh. A new set of 22-inch wheels is the most obvious inclusion, but there's also a new leather-wrapped instrument hood, plus updated trim on the front doors and the center console.