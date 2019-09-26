The second-generation Titan was previewed by the Warrior concept shown at the 2016 Detroit auto show. The concept teased everyone with its sharp concept-truck lighting and bold face. The production 2016 Titan didn't deliver.

On Tuesday at the Texas State Fair, Nissan rectified that situation as it unveiled the refreshed 2020 Titan with updated front and rear designs, upgraded cabin tech, more power, and more gears.

The refreshed 2020 Titan wears a fresh face that channels a lot of the Warrior concept truck with sharp front and rear LED lighting on the Pro-4X, SL, and Platinum Reserve models. Three different grilles are available depending on the trim level, along with different wheel designs. The off-road oriented Pro-4X model sports a matte-black grilles and trim, red tow hooks, and the Nissan script in the badges, while SL and Platinum Reserve models are all about that chrome.

Every 2020 Titan is powered by a 5.6-liter V-8 that makes horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, up from 390 hp and 394 lb-ft. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and the available four-wheel-drive system works part time and has a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing. A 9-speed Jatco automatic transmission replaces the previous 7-speed for better fuel economy and acceleration. A larger 3.692:1 final gear ratio provides more torque to the rear wheels, while, according to Nissan, also delivering smoother acceleration.

Inside, the 2020 Titan features a 7.0-inch driver information display in the gauge cluster. An 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system replaces a 7.0-inch screen as standard, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is available. It accommodates over-the-air updates for safety and security features along with HD traffic and Google places and search functionality. Audiophiles will take note of the available 485-watt, 9-channel, 12-speaker Fender audio system. A new dual-panel panoramic sunroof measures over 3 square feet to let light shine into the cabin.

Every 2020 Titan comes standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360, which includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, lane-departure warnings, automatic high beams, and rear automatic emergency braking. A surround-view-camera system, adaptive cruise control, and forward-collision warnings are available.

The 2020 Nissan Titan will be available as a King Cab or Crew Cab when it goes on sale in the first quarter of 2020. The regular-cab body style is dead. Pricing, fuel economy, and tow ratings will be announced closer to the 2020 Titan's on-sale date.