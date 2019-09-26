Let's be honest: Not everybody needs the Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro, but a lot of people like the idea of having one.

Now, there's an option for those buyers who aren't quite willing to drop the more than $50,000 required for one: Meet the 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition, which was revealed Tuesday at the 2019 Texas State Fair and is based on the TRD Off Road.

With a Yakima roof rack, gunmetal 17-inch TRD wheels, black trim, and the latest upgrades offered on the 2020 4Runner, the Venture Edition has the look and kit adventure seekers need for more than $5,000 less than what the TRD Pro will cost you.

2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition

The 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition's calling card is the steel Yakima Megawarrior roof rack and cross bars. At 52 inches long, 48 inches wide, and 6.5 inches high, the rack can hold extra camping or rock climbing gear without getting the inside of the 4Runner dirty.

At all four corners sit 17-inch TRD wheels painted in a gunmetal gray color, while the rest of the vehicle features blacked-out detailing for the badges, side view mirror caps, door handles, and rear spoiler.

Like every 2020 4Runner, the Venture Edition is powered by a 4.0-lite V-6 with 270 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque. The Venture Edition sends the power to all four wheels via a part-time four-wheel-drive system with a 2-speed transfer case. Hill descent and crawl control (it's like adaptive cruise control for off-roading situations), along with a rear locker, are on board to make navigating the trails easier.

2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition

Inside, heated front seats trimmed in synthetic leather have "TRD" lettering stitched into the headrests. The 2020 4Runner has also brought Toyota into the modern era with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along and Amazon Alexa compatibility. An 8-speaker audio system is standard as is Bluetooth. Venture Editions come standard with all-weather floor mats and a rear cargo mat while a rear sliding cargo deck is available.

Every Venture Edition (and 4Runner) features Toyota's Safety Sense system that includes forward collision warnings with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, trailer sway control, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control. Eight airbags are standard.

The 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition is on sale now and is priced from $45,405.