Cadillac is ramping up its discount program for the 2019 CT6 flagship sedan, offering $4,000 off to all buyers as a price increase looms for 2020 models.

According to GM Authority, GM is offering either $4,000 in total cash or 0% financing alongside a $2,500 ownership loyalty offer to anybody who currently owns or leases a Cadillac. Those who want to lease a CT6 can take advantage of a $1,000 offer if they currently lease a Cadillac.

CT6 sales were off by more than 17 percent for the year after the end of the 2nd quarter of 2019, the last time GM reported its U.S. sales figures. Slow sales of the brand's sedans were largely offset by increased volume of its small and midsize crossovers.The outgoing XTS, the incoming XT4 and the XT5 more than doubled the volume of all of Cadillac's other models combined.

For 2020, Cadillac is hiking the CT6's base MSRP by $8,500 to $59,990 for the 3.6-liter V6 Luxury model. GM justified the price increase by eliminating the slow-selling and low-margin 2.0-liter turbo model and baking in active safety equipment that was previously optional. The mid-level CT6 Premium Luxury trim gets an $11,900 price hike to $75,490. Cadillac's Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving suite becomes a standard feature on the Premium Luxury, along with the Bose Panaray sound system and other previously optional equipment.

2020 is slated to be the final model year for the CT6, capping off an incredibly brief production run that was cut short by the company's pivot away from slower-selling sedans to a corporate plan to invest heavily in electrification. Fortunately, those who missed out on their first chance to score the performance-oriented CT6-V will get one more shot, as Cadillac is building another installment to meet unmet demand.