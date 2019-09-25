There's a new EV startup hoping to stand out from the crowd with roomy, distinctive-looking vehicles avilable via subscription only. It's called Canoo and it revealed its first model late on Tuesday.

Canoo was founded in 2017 by former Faraday Future staff and has already raised more than $1 billion. It's looking to have its first EV, a spacious, pod-like vehicle, in production by as early as 2021. To reduce costs, Canoo said it will outsource production but the company hasn't said where exactly.

Canoo electric car

Its first vehicle, which confusingly is also called Canoo, is based on a modular platform that will underpin at least two other models, a delivery van and a sleek, coupe-like vehicle.

For the first model, Canoo quotes a peak output of 300 horsepower and range of 250 miles, made possibile by a single, rear-mounted motor and a floor-mounted 80-kilowatt-hour battery. The platform is also capable of front- and dual-motor setups.

Canoo electric car platform

The platform also incorporates a steer-by-wire system, with no mechanical connection between the steering wheel and wheels. This has allowed the designers much more freedom when it comes to the interior, as the steering wheel can pretty much be mounted anywhere. Canoo will eventually add a self-driving system to its vehicles and the company has already designed its first vehicle to incorporate all of the sensors and camera systems required for a fully self-driving system.

This first vehicle measures approximately 173 inches in lenth and weighs just over 4,450 pounds. Canoo described it as an “urban loft on wheels” and said there is ample space for seven adults. The seating is designed to feel more like furniture than traditional car seats and this is demonstrated best by the rear seats which resemble a comfy sofa.

Canoo electric car

Canoo is based in Los Angeles and will target the city as its first market. Under the company's subscription-only sales model, customers will have a montly fee that covers all vehicle costs, including registration, maintenance, insurance and charging. And there won't be a minimum time period for the subscription. However, final details are still being worked on.

With the reveal of the vehicle done, Canoo will now move to testing of prototypes on public roads.