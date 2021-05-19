It's been almost two years since electric-vehicle startup Canoo first turned up on the scene with its roomy, distinctive-looking minivan. A lot has happened to the company since then, including a change in senior management, a stock market listing, and the reveal of two more vehicles.

It seems Canoo is finally ready to get to the business of building and selling vehicles. On Monday, the Los Angeles-based company started accepting reservations for its first three vehicles: the Lifestyle Vehicle, Pickup Truck, and Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle (MPDV).

The Lifestyle Vehicle is the new name for the minivan Canoo first showed in 2019. It's due to start deliveries in 2022 and is estimated to start from $34,750, which would make it one of the most affordable EVs on sale in the United States.

The Pickup Truck and MPDV are due to start deliveries in 2023, with pricing for these to be announced closer to that date.

Reservations can be made for all three vehicles, with a $100 deposit required for each. Canoo has previously mentioned plans for vehicle subscriptions, but is yet to provide any details.

The Lifestyle Vehicle can best be described as a spacious, pod-like minivan that would make an ideal option for shuttle services, as it can seat up to seven. It's just 173 inches long, or about 14 inches shorter than a Tesla Model Y, but boasts an interior with similar space to a large SUV, according to Canoo.

Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle

The Lifestyle Vehicle is based on a flexible platform that incorporates a steer-by-wire system, with no mechanical connection between the steering wheel and wheels. This has provided the designers with much more freedom when it comes to the interior, as the steering wheel can pretty much be mounted anywhere.

Buyers will be able to choose from Delivery, Base, Premium and Adventure grades, though Canoo hasn't said what features each grade will offer apart from the Adventure grade getting additional ground clearance and a metal skid plate. There will also be multiple powertrain options, with the range-topping option estimated to deliver 300 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, coupled with 250 miles of range.

Canoo hasn't mentioned where it will build its vehicles but has previously expressed an interest in either outsourcing production or establishing a microfactory somewhere in the U.S.