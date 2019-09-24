If you haven't yet received one of the remaining build slots for Ford's GT supercar, you still have a chance as the automaker will offer one at an upcoming charity auction organized by the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The winning bidder will be able to select a build slot from the 2020, 2021 or 2022 model years, which are the remaining years for the second-generation GT, and he or she will also be able to select from any of the GT variants, including the sold-out Heritage Edition and Carbon Series models.

The auction takes place October 5 at the Petersen museum located in Los Angeles and all proceeds will benefit the Petersen Automotive Museum Foundation which supports education programs and helps to maintain the museum's collection of over 300 vehicles. It will be the 25th year that the Petersen museum is hosting the charity auction, with this year's event honoring the Ford family. Auction house RM Sotheby’s will handle the sale.

Ford has previously sold the GT at a charity auction on two occasions, raising more than $5 million in the process.

Just 1,350 examples of the second-generation GT will be built in total. The cars come with a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque (700 hp in track-only GT Mk II guise) and are priced to start from $450,000. Don't sweat it too much if your build slot application was rejected by Ford as used examples of the GT are starting to creep onto the market. You'll almost certainly have to pay a premium for these, however.