The modern Mini's third-generation family is in the process of being updated.

The first members off the line were the Hardtop and Convertible, and we've since seen the Clubman updated.

That leaves us with the Countryman as the final member to be updated. The recent sighting of a prototype suggests the update should happen soon. Look for it to be introduced shortly as a 2021 model.

Mini only instigates mild updates for its cars' mid-cycles, which for the Countryman should entail some refreshed front and rear fascias and a new Union Jack-style graphic for the taillights. The car will also sport a more streamlined Mini logo.

2021 Mini Countryman facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Inside will be an updated infotainment system with a standard 6.5-inch display (8.8-inch available), wireless charging pad, and greater connectivity options. There should also be a wider selection of trim options.

We don't expect any tweaks to the powertrains given the changes made for the 2020 model year. This means the base Cooper should come with a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-3 delivering 134 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque (169 lb-ft with overboost), and the Cooper S with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 189 hp and 206 lb-ft (221 lb-ft with overboost).

The John Cooper Works for 2020 saw output from its 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 dialed up to 301 horsepower, up from 228 hp previously. This helped reduce the 0-62 mph time to 5.1 seconds, or making it about 1.5 seconds quicker than before.

Meanwhile, the Cooper S E plug-in hybrid for 2020 saw its battery capacity increase from 7.6 to 9.6 kilowatt-hours, helping to boost its electric range from 12 to approximately 16 miles.