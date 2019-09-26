What offers supercar performance and speed comparable to a race car (or Baja truck), go-anywhere all-terrain capability, unmatched luxury and available Kevlar-reinforced armoring? Nothing, yet. But if New Mexico's Ramsmobile gets its way, the RM-X2 Protos will be the answer to all of the above.

An expert at tuning Hummers, Ramsmobile refers to the RM-X2 Protos as a "Multipurpose Hypercar," and for once, that seems like more than just marketing hyperbole. Ramsmobile designed the RM-X2 Protos to suit just about every need, and did it with a military flare to the styling to back up a frankly ridiculous suite of configurations and capabilities. In fact, when you boil it down, the RM-X2 Protos isn't just one car; it's actually three (with a fourth on the way).

At its core, the RM-X2 is a carbon-composite body riding on a hydro-pneumatic suspension featuring titanium components. It can be powered by one of three different powertrains: gas, diesel or electric. Gasoline power comes from a General Motors-sourced LT5 6.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8; GM also provides a 6.6-liter Duramax diesel engine paired to an Allison transmission if you prefer oil-burning power. The specifics of the electric powertrain weren't provided, but we suspect it would be a four-motor unit based on the built-in redundancy of just about everything else described in Ramsmobile's presentation.

Ramsmobile X2 Protos

Matching the Humvee-inspired exterior, the RM-X2 is offered with dual-bead-lock rims central tire inflation. You can get it with mud- or all-terrain tires, depending on your needs. It's offered with a part-time four-wheel-drive system with either manual or electronic shift-on-the-fly, and when all of your four-wheel motivation options have been exhausted (whether because your tires have been shot out from under you or the terrain just gets too weird), the RM-X2 is also available with a center track drive. If you're picturing a giant, carbon fiber Humvee snowmobile being pursued through the tundra by Bond villains, well, bingo.

Oh, and it gets better. Due to the composite construction and ultra-light suspension components, Ramsmobile says the vehicle will float. Hey, why not?

Ramsmobile wants to offer variants called "Ascetic," "Devil," "God" and Ramsider, or the RM-X2A, RM-X2D, RM-X2G and RM-X2R, respectively. Ramsmobile's pitch details the -A, -D and -R variants, with God waiting in the wings.

Ramsmobile X2 Protos

Ascetic is your base model, providing "the necessary minimum amenities," including the twin-turbo V-8. Ramsmobile says this variant will check in at just 3,300 pounds without options. This variant seats four. The Devil adds the center track along with gold trim. In certain variants (we assume electric), it is offered as a six-seater with no center tunnel.

The Ramsider is where things get really ridiculous. Offered in B6 to B7 up-armor variants, this is your dream bug-out vehicle. The frame, skid plates and undercarriage are Teflon-coated to improve mobility and the monocoque is airtight to prevent, well, whatever it is you imagine you'd need that for. Oh, and the glass is bulletproof, naturally, and central tire inflation is also standard.

How much will all this cost? This is a vehicle with a center track drive; you think potential buyers will worry themselves with silly things like pricing?