Bisi Ezerioha, the lunatic behind the creations from the Ontario, California, shop called Bisimoto Engineering, has been described as a man who "loves the unloved." However, this specimen is clear evidence that his tastes overlap equally with mainstream enthusiasm. This 1975 Porsche 911 cranks up the original 930 formula with both stock and aftermarket parts from the 996- and 997-generation 911s to create a Frankenstein's monster of epic proportions.

Bisi visited Jay Leno's Garage to go through what he did to the car, which was originally built in 2007, and give Jay a chance to get behind the wheel. Right away Jay was impressed with Bisi's immigrant story. He built his business after arriving from Nigeria.

Up front, Bisi's 911 has HID headlights retrofitted from a modern 911, granting the car enhanced visibility and the safety upgrade of daytime running lights. Bisi originally built the 911 as a track car, so he incorporated a quick-release system for the front bumper in case of any on-course mishaps. On the driver's side fender, Bisi mounted a rear-view mirror from a 550 Spyder for a little added flash.

Beneath a set of 17-inch Fifteen52 forged Outlaw 001s wheels you'll find Stoptech brakes lifted from the 996-generation aftermarket catalog. The wider rear tires are sheltered by Porsche 930 turbo flares for extra authenticity. The wing is designed to mimic an IROC wing, which Bisi wanted for its resemblance to the cars he saw run at California's Riverside International Raceway in the 1970s.

Underneath that huge rear wing is a water-cooled 3.4-liter M96 flat-6 (also lifted from a 996) that makes 850 horsepower thanks to 18 psi of boost from two turbochargers. Bisi leaves off the rear bumper in favor of showing off those turbos. Power goes through a 997-generation 6-speed manual gearbox, and Bisi even retrofitted the 996's throttle-by-wire system for as much modern factory reliability as possible. The whole package weighs just 2,400 pounds.

While Bisi believes the next step for modernizing older Porsches is electrification, for now, his genuine affection for his hopped-up 930 comes through during his interview with Leno. His engaging personality and obvious knowledge of automotive engineering make the entire video worth the watch. We especially like seeing Jay's reaction to winding out those 850 horses.

Click on the video above and enjoy.