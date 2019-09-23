Mercedes-AMG is cooking up a GLB45 that should offer as much as 416 horsepower. New photos and video of a prototype for the high-performance SUV have just surfaced.

The semifinalists for the 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards have been picked from an original list of 46 nominees. The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette has made it past the first round in the Car category, but a win isn't guaranteed as it will be going up against the 2020 Porsche 911 and other strong contenders.

Jaguar is reportedly looking at a mid-engine design with styling cues borrowed from 2010's C-X75 supercar concept for its next F-Type. The car is still a few years out though, so the current model will be given a major update in 2020 to keep it looking and feeling fresh.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

