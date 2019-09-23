After an initial round of testing, jurors for the 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards have narrowed down the original list of 46 nominees to a shortlist of 12 semifinalists in the Car category, 12 in Utilities and five in Trucks.

A total of 50 jurors are taking part in this year's awards program, including three Internet Brands staff. They will now conduct further testing before the list of semifinalists is further whittled down to just three finalists for each category.

The identity of the finalists will be announced November 20 at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show before the winners are finally announced in early 2020. The winners have traditionally been announced every January in Detroit at the North American International Auto Show, but that won't be the case next year as the auto show has been moved to June.

The jurors look at numerous factors when evaluating a vehicle, including innovation, design, safety, performance, technology, driver satisfaction and value. To be eligible, a vehicle has to be either new or substantially changed from a previous model, and it also needs to be on sale by the end of the year of the awards. It also has to be a volume seller in North America, thus ruling out many niche products like those from exotic brands.

The winners of the 2019 awards were the Genesis G70 in the Car category, the Hyundai Kona in the Utility category and the Ram 1500 in the Truck category. Let us know what you think will be the winners this year in the comments section below.

2020 North American Car of the Year Semifinalists:

BMW 3-Series

Cadillac CT5

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Hyundai Sonata

Kia Soul

Mazda 3

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Polestar 1

Porsche 911

Subaru Legacy

Toyota Supra

Volkswagen Arteon

2020 North American Utility of the Year Semifinalists:

Audi E-tron

Cadillac XT6

Chevrolet Blazer

Ford Explorer

Ford Escape

Honda Passport

Kia Telluride

Hyundai Palisade

Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln Corsair

Subaru Outback

Volvo V60 Cross Country

2020 North American Truck of the Year Semifinalists:

Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty

Ford Ranger

GMC Sierra Heavy Duty

Jeep Gladiator

Ram Heavy Duty