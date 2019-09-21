Mercedes-AMG has only just launched the GT R Pro as the new flagship of the GT sports car range, but the Affalterbach-based tuner is almost ready to show us a GT Black Series sitting higher up the food chain. A new prototype was spotted this week and is wearing the car's final body design.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another car we spied was the oft-rumored Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The tester looks like the standard GT4 but it's hard to miss the new NACA ducts in the hood, the vents replacing the rear three-quarter windows, and the massive race car-style rear wing.

2020 Cadillac CT4

Following the reveal of the CT4-V earlier this year, Cadillac has now shown us the standard version of its entry-level sedan. There's nothing entry-level about the CT4, though, as even the base model comes with close to 240 horsepower.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhau 007

America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus this week unveiled new images of its 007, a road car and race car that we'll see competing in the World Endurance Championship's new Hypercar class.

2020 ATS RR Turbo race car

Another race car in the headlines this week was Automobili Turismo e Sport's RR Turbo. It's a customer race car developed by the Italian firm's new motorsport division, and it packs 600 horsepower in a package weighing 1,720 pounds.

Tesla Model S Plaid spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Tesla wrapped up its first session of testing the upcoming Model S Plaid super sedan on the Nürburgring. The test cars were quick, but they're far from production-spec. At least one of them didn't even have any seats other than a racing bucket for the driver.

2020 Ford Mustang 2.3 High Performance Package

Ford launched a new Mustang 2.3 High Performance Package and it's a seriously compelling alternative to the V-8-powered Mustang GT. Thanks to the lighter weight of its 4-cylinder engine, there's 200 fewer pounds over the nose, making the car an awesome handler.

Toyota Century Convertible

You thought Toyota President Akio Toyoda's Century GRMN was cool? Well, Japanese Emperor Naruhito has gone one better with a sweet Century Convertible. For those unfamiliar with the Century, it's a Toyota flagship sedan sold exclusively in Japan and priced much higher than even the Lexus LS.

Volocopter prototype demonstration at Daimler's headquarters

Volocopter's autonomous flying taxi service took a major step toward becoming a reality this week with a successful public trial in Germany. The trial took place at Daimler's headquarters. In case you didn't know, the German auto giant was an early investor in Volocopter.