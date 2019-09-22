Feeling nostalgia for being the high school outsider? Are you a fan of sleeper cars with a generous helping of patina? Feel the need to show the rich kid driving daddy's Viper a thing or two? Well, no matter which box you check above, we've got just the thing for you.

The 1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS driven by Lucas Black's Sean Boswell in the early scenes of 2006's "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" is up for sale on eBay, and as movie star hero cars go, it's a steal, with an asking price of just $39,998.

We say it's a steal, but that's more because of what it represents than what you actually get. This Monte Carlo isn't much of a daily driver, but it does come with a Universal Studios certificate of authenticity along with a good, old-fashioned title (which is not always a given with stuff like this). Plus, as an added bonus, the hood is signed by Dennis McCarthy---the guru behind the hero cars of the "F&F" franchise from "Tokyo Drift" onward.

In addition to signing the hood, McCarthy threw in another little gift: a brand-new 400-cubic-inch V-8 with an aggressive cam, pre-installed by his shop, Vehicle Effects. According to the listing, it's mated to an automatic transmission.

The Monte Carlo is being sold on consignment by Volo Museum Auto Sales and is located in Florida. Volo says the car is in outstanding condition "for a movie car" and will "put a big smile on your face!"

If it's anything like the confident grin Boswell wears as he lines up against Zachary Ty Bryan's Clay in his trust fund SRT-10, consider us sold.