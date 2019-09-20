Ford's new turbocharged Mustang High Performance Package gives the V-8 GT a run for its money; Subaru previews next year's sport compacts; and spies showed us the 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI testing at the 'Ring. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

We got behind the wheel of Ford's new Mustang 2.3-liter High Performance Package this week. Packing extra power thanks to an engine transplant from the Ford Focus RS, this new range-topping turbo model takes the fight to its big brother. Does nimbler handling beat out a classic V-8 soundtrack, especially at a lower price?

The race between Brian O'Conner's Toyota Supra and Dominic Toretto's Charger is easily the most iconic in the "Fast and Furious" franchise. But who actually won? We break it down.

Subaru replaced the Impreza back in 2017, but its performance derivatives, the WRX and WRX STI, soldier on despite outdated underpinnings. For 2020, the WRX's Performance Package is getting a set of four-piston Brembo brakes up front, and the STI gets standard keyless ignition.

Tesla's Model S Plaid made a splash at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife this week, reportedly knocking 20 seconds off of the Porsche Taycan Turbo's record-setting time. The stripped-out development mule may not represent Tesla's production cars, but it shows that the luxury EV pioneer can compete on the world's most challenging circuit.

In other 'Ring news, Volkswagen's 8th-generation Golf GTI was spotted testing there this week. We expect it to ride on a lightened chassis and combine a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with its existing 2.0-liter turbo-4 for a total output close to 300 horsepower, enough to match the outgoing Golf R.