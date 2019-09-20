Ford has a new Mustang 2.3 High Performance Package on its hands, and it's a seriously compelling alternative to the V-8-powered Mustang GT. Thanks to the lighter weight of its 4-cylinder engine, there's 200 fewer pounds over the car's nose, making it an awesome handler.

You thought Toyota President Akio Toyoda's Century GRMN was cool? Well, Japanese Emperor Naruhito has gone one better with a sweet Century Convertible. For those unfamiliar with the Century, it's a Toyota flagship sedan sold exclusively in Japan and priced much higher than even the Lexus LS.

Rivian investor Amazon has ordered 100,000 delivery vans from the EV startup. Amazon will put the first of Rivian's electric vans into service in 2021. It's all part of the company's pledge to become CO2 neutral by 2040.

Jeep tells dealers to stop selling certain 2020 Gladiator models until driveshaft fixed

Buy the 2017 Acura NSX Seinfeld gifted to a friend, and no it's not #001

Lightsaber or V-8 rumble? Electric cars could soon give you more sound choices

Lamborghini Sian design won't influence the Aventador replacement

Nissan forges the same path with 2020 Pathfinder

Lexus may be getting into the private aviation game

Former Tesla Powerwall team aims to go IoT with home electrical panel