Mercedes-AMG is out testing the Black Series version of its GT sports car, a variant that typically comes close to the end of base car's product cycle.

The good news is that AMG has no plans to phase out the GT like it did with the car's predecessor, the SLS AMG. In fact, work on a redesigned GT kicked off several years back, with test mules hiding the new platform having first surfaced as far back as 2016.

The market launch will take place in 2021 or 2022 and the car will offer V-8 power and in some grades the option of all-wheel drive, Autocar reported on Thursday.

Electrification is also reported to be part of the plan but expect only a mild-hybrid setup, where an electric motor-generator is used to start or aid the engine but not power the car alone. A plug-in hybrid system is said to have been ruled out because of a lack of space for a decent-sized battery.

Electrification isn't the only benefit the new platform will bring. According to Autocar's report, the new car will also have a slightly roomier cabin allowing for 2+2 seating, and despite the increase in size weight could be reduced due to lighter construction. The car's new structure, which will also underpin the next SL-Class, is reportedly lighter to the tune of 513 pounds.

Power levels should be up across the board. Here, Autocar reported that the GT R variant will pack as much as 700 horsepower, up from the 577 hp of today's model.

Look for the first prototypes to start hitting Nürburgring for testing around next summer.