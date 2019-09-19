Tesla plans to introduce a new range-topping powertrain called the Plaid next year and is testing prototypes at the Nürburgring.

There are two prototypes, one red and the other blue. Both have heavily tinted windows so it's difficult to see inside the cabin but our photographer at the 'Ring said it looks like the prototypes have stripped interiors, with only a driver's seat, the dash and a safety cage present.

Tesla Model S Plaid spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

This is in contrast to a Twitter post from Tesla CEO Elon Musk on September 12 which said, “Model S at Nürburgring has 7 seats.”

We can't be sure whether the red prototype has a stripped interior but photos of the blue prototype suggest the car is in fact missing its seats. The shot below is taken from a rear three-quarter angle but shows the driver in clear view. It also shows that the driver is sitting in a racing bucket seat.

Tesla Model S Plaid spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another shot looking through the rear windshield appears to have an unobstructed view across the rear of the cabin. Normally we'd see the headrests of the rear bench.

To be fair to Tesla, the company has only said it is testing powertrain and chassis prototypes on the 'Ring. The company never said it was out to set a new lap record with a production-spec car. It makes sense especially when you consider that the Plaid is still a year away from launch. It's likely Tesla is only gathering information at this stage.

Tesla Model S Plaid spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One thing is for certain. The prototypes, with the aid of the new powertrain and some wild chassis mods—and possibly radical weight reduction—have already been driven around the 'Ring faster than the current production EV record holder, the Porsche Taycan Turbo. The Porsche has set a time of 7:42.

Our photographer at the 'Ring on Tuesday clocked the red prototype lapping the full 12.9-mile length course in a time of only 7:23, as measured by a handheld stopwatch. We should point out that the Taycan Turbo's time was set on the slightly shorter 12.8-mile course normally used for manufacturer times.

Tesla Model S Plaid spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The same photographer at the 'Ring on Wednesday clocked the red prototype at 7:24 and the blue prototype at 7:40. The driver of the red prototype was Thomas Mutsch, an experienced German racer who has competed multiple times at the Nürburgring, and both prototypes were running the extra-wide wheels shod with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport RS tires seen previously.

In related news, Tesla announced on Wednesday that it has installed a Supercharging station at the Nürburgring, so anyone hoping to test their own Tesla at the famous German racetrack now has a convenient place for a quick charge.