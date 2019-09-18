Beginning In October, Hertz will make two special Chevrolet Camaros available for rent, the highlight being a 750-horsepower version of the Camaro ZL1. Only in America, folks.

Hertz and Hendrick Motorsports have teamed up to offer limited-edition custom 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and 2020 Camaro SS muscle cars in select locations, and each has been highly modified for rental duty.

Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

The ZL1s start life as they did from the factory with a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8, but Hendrick Motorsports swaps out the factory supercharger for a larger Callaway blower to increase output to 750 horsepower. To jazz up the look, Hendrick adds custom Hertz wheels, lighted door sill plates, embroidered headrests, fender badges, and a Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports dash plaque. The finishing touches are the signature and No. 24 logo of Hendrick Motorsports' NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series driver William Byron.

Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports 2020 Chevrolet Camaro SS

The SS models send 480 horsepower to the rear wheels from a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V-8. A Chevrolet cold air intake and cat-back dual exhaust setup allow the engine to breathe better and add 25 horsepower over the standard SS's 455. A Hendrick Motorsports strut tower bar stiffens the front end for improved cornering. The SS also gets 20-inch satin black wheels, custom exterior graphics, lighted door sill plates, embroidered headrests with driver William Byron's signature and the No. 24 team logo, fender badges, and a Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports dash plaque.

Only 200 Camaro SS models and 24 ZL1s will enter the Hertz rental fleets in the middle of October. They will be available at Hertz airport locations in Phoenix; Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California; Ft. Lauderdale, Ft. Meyers, Miami, Orlando and Tampa, Florida; Atlanta; Las Vegas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Nashville; and Dallas and Houston, Texas.

To support the release of these powerful rental Camaros, Hertz is launching The Hertz Ultimate Ride Sweepstakes, which runs from Sept. 18 through Nov. 15. The winner of the sweepstakes will be awarded a 2020 Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro SS, while five finalists will win a driving experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway with William Byron. The five finalists will also get a private behind-the-scenes tour of Hendrick Motorsports facilities, lunch with Byron's No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Team, and NASCAR Hall of Fame passes.

Registration for the sweepstakes is open, but Hertz hasn't released rental rates for the modified Camaro SS or ZL1. We recommend opting for the available insurance.