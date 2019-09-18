In 1966, a car made in America took first place overall in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In 2021, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is looking to take the win and beat the world again.

The automaker revealed the SCG 007 LMP1 hypercar—well, at least digital renderings of it—on Wednesday. The car it will race in the 2020/2021 World Endurance Championship (WEC) season.

Founder and CEO James Glickenhaus said in June the SCG 007 would be a mashup of the 003 and 004 supercars, and the company has delivered just that. At its core, the SCG 007 is an "003 with an 004 nose and 004 tub." Unlike the 004, the 007 does not feature a central driving position as it has a typical two-passenger seating layout inside the cockpit.

Powertrain details are slim, but Glickenhause said on Facebook the SCG 007 is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6. In the past, Glickenhaus said the engine would send 650 horsepower to the rear wheels while a KERs-based hybrid system would add an additional 150 horsepower to the front wheels.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhau 007

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus said it will build and sell customer LMP1 race cars and "a limited number of road-legal 007s."

The rules for the new yet-to-be-named hypercar class in the WEC series require manufacturers to build and sell at least 25 road-legal versions of the cars set to race in the series.

To date, only Toyota, Aston Martin, and Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus have committed to race in the new hypercar class in the 2020/2021 season. Lamborghini and Koenigsegg have said they are open to racing in the new class, but no firm commitments have been made. It's reported that Ford and Ferrari pulled out of the discussion surrounding the formation of the hypercar class in 2018.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but the SCG 007 is expected to cost around $1 million. Like Ford back in the day, SCG plans to use the money made from selling the SCG 007 road car to fund its racing program.