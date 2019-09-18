Certified bad-ass Jessi Combs died on Aug. 27 while driving a jet-powered car in a land speed-record attempt in the Alvord Desert near Fields, Oregon.

Combs, 39, was the "fastest woman on four wheels" after she topped 398 mph during in the North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger in 2013. It was the same car in which she would lose her life six years later.

An exhibit, dubbed "Jessi Combs: Life at Full Speed," will open at the Peterson Automotive Museum's William E. Connor Penthouse on Sept. 22 and run through Sept. 25. Admission to the temporary exhibit is a suggested donation.

All proceeds from the exhibit will benefit The Jessi Combs Foundation, which is a new organization created to help educate, inspire, and empower next-generation stereotype-breakers like Combs.

"Jessi Combs was an inspiration to the entire automotive community," said Peterson Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges.

The Peterson Automotive Museum worked with Combs' family and friends to create the temporary exhibit set to highlight the automotive celebrity's life and career as a race car driver, television presenter, and fabricator.

The exhibit will feature objects from Combs' workshop and studio in Long Beach, California, including some of her motorcycle helmets, notebooks, and original Chip Foose drawings from her time hosting "Overhaulin." Comb's welding jackets, racing helmets, and trophies from her Baja and Great Race finishes will also be on display.

Combs died chasing a speed record. She hit 483 mph during a shakedown run in 2018 and will forever be a legend in the automotive community.