Mercedes-AMG has only just launched the GT R Pro as the new flagship of the GT sports car range, but the Affalterbach-based tuner is almost ready to show us a GT Black Series sitting higher up the food chain. The latest prototypes are wearing the final body design which looks to have borrowed the enlarged grille from the GT race car.

Italy's Automobili Turismo e Sport has launched a new motorsport division and it has a customer race car coming up soon. The race car is called the RR Turbo and it packs 600 horsepower.

The plug-in hybrid version of the next-generation Mk8 Volkswagen Golf has been spotted. It will be badged a GTE and should offer two power levels.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

