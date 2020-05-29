Acura's new TLX has finally been revealed, including the new Type S performance range-topper. The sedan offers a racier shape, a stiff new chassis, and an all-turbocharged powertrain menu with future performance potential.
The nimble, lightweight 2020 Toyota 86 coupe still swings for the fences. We spent a week with the 86 Hakone Edition and have a full review up.
Italy's Automobili Turismo e Sport has launched a new motorsport division and it has a customer race car in production. The race car is called the RR Turbo, and it packs a 600-horsepower punch.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2021 Acura TLX challenges what we thought we knew about sedans
Review update: 2020 Toyota 86 Hakone synthesizes speed with effort and grace
ATS RR Turbo: Historic Italian brand's new race car priced under $150,000
Duffer: Divided by opinions, united by wheels
How Gordon Murray kept the T50 supercar's weight to 2,160 lbs
Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV: 5 geeky details show Ford's commitment to EVs
Vietnam's Vinfast to enter US with 300-mile electric SUV
Ford Fiesta, other small cars top IIHS list of deadliest vehicles
Alpine A110 sports car plant under review as Renault seeks cost cuts
France is making EVs and plug-in hybrids the basis for $9 billion program