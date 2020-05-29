Acura's new TLX has finally been revealed, including the new Type S performance range-topper. The sedan offers a racier shape, a stiff new chassis, and an all-turbocharged powertrain menu with future performance potential.

The nimble, lightweight 2020 Toyota 86 coupe still swings for the fences. We spent a week with the 86 Hakone Edition and have a full review up.

Italy's Automobili Turismo e Sport has launched a new motorsport division and it has a customer race car in production. The race car is called the RR Turbo, and it packs a 600-horsepower punch.

2021 Acura TLX challenges what we thought we knew about sedans

Review update: 2020 Toyota 86 Hakone synthesizes speed with effort and grace

ATS RR Turbo: Historic Italian brand's new race car priced under $150,000

Duffer: Divided by opinions, united by wheels

How Gordon Murray kept the T50 supercar's weight to 2,160 lbs

Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV: 5 geeky details show Ford's commitment to EVs

Vietnam's Vinfast to enter US with 300-mile electric SUV

Ford Fiesta, other small cars top IIHS list of deadliest vehicles

Alpine A110 sports car plant under review as Renault seeks cost cuts

France is making EVs and plug-in hybrids the basis for $9 billion program