Germany's Wiesmann is almost ready to show us a new sports car based on a newly developed platform and featuring a BMW M V-8. The reveal isn't scheduled to happen until 2020 but Wiesmann said to expect a design resembling a modern interpretation of the previous MF5.

Volocopter's autonomous flying taxi service took a major step toward becoming a reality with a successful public trial in Germany. The trial took place at Daimler's headquarters. In case you didn't know, the German auto giant was an early investor in Volocopter.

Volkswagen's Tesla Model Y fighter, the ID 4, has been spotted. The small electric SUV is due in 2020 and fortunately we'll get to see it here in the United States.

