Lamborghini's replacement for the Aventador won't feature the supercapacitor technology featured in the Sian supercar unveiled at last week's Frankfurt International Motor Show.

That's according to Lamborghini R&D chief Maurizio Reggiani who in an interview with Car Sales published Monday said the Aventador replacement will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining a naturally aspirated V-12 with an electric drive system running on batteries.

Maurizio Reggiani

The reason is that supercapacitors deliver energy too quickly to provide a decent electric range, something Reggiani said will be necessary to meet stricter emissions regulations. In the Sian, the supercapacitor is used to provide a boost of energy—up to 34 horsepower—at speeds below 81 mph. It's also used to provide torque fill during gear changes, helping to smooth out the shifts.

“If you want to attack CO2, you need to have a battery that guarantees a certain range of full-electric mobility,” he said. “With the supercapacitor as it is today, you cannot have this.”

Lamborghini Sián FKP 37

In the same interview, Reggiani revealed that Lamborghini is developing the Aventador replacement with an eye toward comfort and this means a smooth-shifting dual-clutch transmission will replace the Aventador's single-clutch automated unit. He also hinted that the next car might feature a roomier cabin.

The Aventador replacement is currently expected around 2022, though we've heard that it could be launched as early as 2020.