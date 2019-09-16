Legends Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby are about to hit the big screen.

"Ford v. Ferrari" from 20th Century Fox is set to hit theaters nationwide Nov. 15. On Monday, a second trailer for the film was released to get our pistons pumping.

At the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June a 10-minute preview was shown and earlier in June the first trailer for the film was released. The film made its debut at the Telluride Film Festival in August and received mostly warm praise. The second trailer is more of what was shown in June, with more drama, lots of racing on the track, and men wanting to throw their weight around.

The movie is a story about Ford's war, and triumph, with Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. Matt Damon stars as Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale plays Ken Miles.

Miles was Shelby's close friend and trusted test driver.

Those hoping the film's focus is the actual drivers and racing might be disappointed, as the movie takes a deep look behind the scenes at the development of the race-winning Ford GT40 and how it all came to be.

The film features real racing with real cars on real racetracks. Those worried about the entire film being CGI can rest easy—the film is meant to be authentic and realistic.

The man behind "Logan," "Walk The Line" and "Cop Land," James Mangold, was the director "Ford v. Ferrari" and has earned early award-season buzz for his efforts in his newest film.

Mark your calendars for Nov. 15 because racing is coming back to movie theaters nationwide.