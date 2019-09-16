A new video of a prototype for the Mercedes-AMG One has surfaced and we get a good taste of the hypercar's sound. While the One may be delayed, the wait will definitely be worth it for the 275 future owners.

We recently learned that General Motors had trademarked the ZRX name. According to a new report, the name will be used for an off-road focused Chevy Silverado, as opposed to a rumored street-focused GMC truck.

Ferrari fans hoping for a rebirth of the Dino are in for disappointment as a company executive has said an entry-level sports car to sit below the Portofino isn't happening right now. Instead, Ferrari will focus on adding more supercars and an SUV.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

