Ford's redesigned F-150 has just spawned its Raptor variant. It's powered by a twin-turbocharged V-6, just like its predecessor, but we've been told that a more potent Raptor R is coming complete with a V-8 under the hood. In other words, Ford will have an answer for the Ram 1500 TRX.

Genesis is developing an electric crossover SUV based on Hyundai Motor Group's new E-GMP platform. The vehicle will take on the Tesla Model Y and Volvo XC40 Recharge, and reportedly go by the name GV60.

A new video of a prototype for the Mercedes-Benz AMG One has been released and we get a good taste of the hypercar's sound. While the One may be delayed, the wait will definitely be worth it for the 275 future owners.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor preview: Off-roader expands capability with rear coil springs, 37-inch tires, more suspension travel

First Genesis EV will reportedly be called a GV60, electric GV70 to follow

Hear and see the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar hit the track

2021 Subaru Crosstrek vs. 2021 Fiat 500X: Compare Crossover SUVs

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor R confirmed with V-8

Atlis electric truck startup has big plans, bootstrap budget

Ford invests $1B in South Africa to support Ranger, VW Amarok production

2021 Nissan Titan performs worse in crash tests: IIHS

2022 Ford Ranger Raptor spy shots: Mid-size performance truck coming with V-6 power

Toyota and Fiat Chrysler drop opposition to California emissions rules