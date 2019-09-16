Audi is set to name current BMW executive Markus Duesmann as CEO, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday citing a person familiar with the matter.

BMW dropped its opposition to an early departure for Duesmann, paving the way for him to start as CEO of Audi on April 1, 2020, according to the German newspaper.

Duesmann is a powertrain veteran currently serving as BMW's board member in charge of purchasing and the supplier network. He also headed the powertrain department of BMW's Formula One team late last decade.

It's thought that Duesmann was picked by Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess, himself a former BMW executive, due to his expertise in powertrains, which will be able to aid Audi as it develops new engines post the diesel scandal.

Veteran Audi CEO Rupert Stadler was fired last October after he was arrested as part of an investigation into the diesel scandal. Since then, Audi has been run by Bram Schot.

