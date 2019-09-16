Chevrolet has gifted the Silverado with some off-road chops with its Z71 package and Trail Boss dedicated off-road model. The latter essentially packs all of the Z71 goodies and adds a lift kit, monotube shocks, and an off-road wheel and tire combo.

But that might not be the end of the Silverado's off-road program as Muscle Cars & Trucks reported on Friday that a more capable Silverado off-roader is coming.

The truck will reportedly wear the ZRX name that General Motors recently trademarked—sorry GMC fans—and feature off-road upgrades similar to those fitted to the Colorado ZR2, namely the smaller truck's Multimatic-sourced Dynamic Spool Suspension Valve (DSSV) position-sensitive dampers which offer superior performance on and off the road. Other upgrades are said to include locking differentials front and rear and improved approach and departure angles.

Multimatic DSSV shocks for Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Sadly, no extra power is planned, per the report, so this won't be a true Ford F-150 Raptor rival all you Chevy fans are dreaming of. It will be more of a rival to Ram's 1500 Rebel and 2500 Power Wagon. We're sure few buyers will find the Silverado's available 6.2-liter V-8 lacking in performance, though, given the engine delivers 420 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque.

An ideal alternative would be the Silverado's 3.0-liter diesel, which would provide some decent differentiation since Ford and Ram are yet to make their off-road trucks available with diesel power.

Should the report prove accurate, we'll see the truck introduced for the 2022 model year, one year after an expected major upgrade to the interior of the Silverado (and related GMC Sierra). Stay tuned.