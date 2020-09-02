Chevrolet has gifted the Silverado with some off-road chops with its Z71 package and Trail Boss dedicated off-road model. The latter essentially packs all of the Z71 goodies and adds a lift kit, monotube shocks, and an off-road wheel and tire combo.

But that might not be the end of the Silverado's off-road program as Muscle Cars & Trucks reported Tuesday that a more capable Silverado off-roader is coming.

The truck will reportedly wear the ZR2 designation that's already used for the off-road version of the smaller Colorado, and naturally that means it will likely come with off-road upgrades similar to those fitted to its smaller sibling, namely the Multimatic-sourced Dynamic Spool Suspension Valve (DSSV) position-sensitive dampers that enhance things on and off the road. Other upgrades are said to include locking differentials front and rear and improved approach and departure angles.

Multimatic DSSV shocks for Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Sadly, no extra power is planned, per the report, so this won't be a true Ford F-150 Raptor or Ram 1500 TRX rival all you Chevy fans are dreaming of. It will be more of a rival to Ram's 1500 Rebel and 2500 Power Wagon. We're sure few buyers will find the Silverado's available 6.2-liter V-8 lacking in performance though, given the engine delivers 420 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque.

Don't look for the Silverado's 3.0-liter diesel either. According to Muscle Cars & Trucks, modifications made to improve the approach angle means the diesel engine won't fit.

And don't pull your checkbook out just yet. Should the report prove accurate, we'll only see the truck introduced for the 2023 model year. That's after the current Silverado (and related GMC Sierra) is due to receive some updates, particularly in its cabin. Stay tuned.