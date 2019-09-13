Audi on Tuesday said its E-tron Sportback will debut on November 19 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The announcement was made during this week's Frankfurt International Motor Show where the car was shown briefly on screen. The version shown was the camouflaged E-tron Sportback prototype that Audi previously presented in March at the Geneva International Motor Show.

The E-tron Sportback is a coupe-like version of the E-tron electric SUV launched for 2019, and we should see it land in dealerships sometime next year.

The E-tron was launched with a 95-kilowatt-hour battery and a twin-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain delivering a maximum 400 horsepower and 490 pound-feet. It hustles the SUV to 60 mph in around 5.5 seconds and to a top speed of 124 mph. The EPA-rated range is 204 miles. Similar numbers should feature in the E-tron Sportback.

A sportier S version of the E-tron is currently in the works and should also come with the Sportback body style. This model is expected to feature an extra motor at the rear axle.

Inside the E-tron Sportback, the design should match up with the E-tron, meaning a trio of screens forming the dash, with one serving as the instrument cluster and two more integrated in the center stack for infotainment and climate settings. Models with cameras replacing side mirrors also feature a screen on each side of the dash. Unfortunately, the tech is still not allowed in the United States so we get conventional side mirrors here.

Production of the E-tron Sportback will run alongside the E-tron at Audi's plant in Brussels, Belgium. Pricing should come in at a slight premium to the E-tron's $75,795 base sticker.