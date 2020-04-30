A sleeker, sportier 2020 E-Tron Sportback is coming to join the E-Tron in Audi's growing EV portfolio this summer.

The E-Tron Sportback is a coupe-like version of the E-Tron battery-electric SUV that went on sale in 2018, and it will sell at a slight premium, with Audi announcing Thursday a starting price of $78,395 versus $75,795 for the regular E-Tron. Both figures include destination.

The E-Tron Sportback debuts with the same mechanicals as the E-Tron, meaning a dual-motor setup delivering 355 horsepower (402 hp with Boost Mode) and all-wheel drive—a setup good for 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.5 seconds. A sportier S variant with a tri-motor setup good for 496 hp is also coming, though Audi hasn't said when it will land.

2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback

The battery in the E-Tron Sportback is a 95-kilowatt-hour unit and Audi quotes an EPA-estimated range of 218 miles. The regular E-Tron is rated at 204 miles by the EPA, with the extra miles of the E-Tron Sportback likely due to its slipperier shape. Using a high-speed charger, an 80-percent charge can be completed in about 30 minutes, according to Audi.

Anyone purchasing a new E-Tron Sportback will receive 1,000 kWh of free charging (equivalent to approximately 2,500 miles of range) at Electrify America fast-charging stations to be used within the first four years of ownership. Electrify America currently has 400 charging stations across the country and plans to double this by 2022.

Also included as standard is adaptive air suspension, 20-inch wheels, heated and cooled seats, a digital instrument cluster, and a surround-view camera. There's also standard navigation with a feature that estimates where the vehicle can travel based on its current charge state.

Audi E-tron Sportback

To mark the E-Tron Sportback's market arrival, Audi is offering a special launch edition that will come in an exclusive Plasma Blue shade of paint, together with orange brake calipers, Monaco Gray Valcona leather trim, and a few additional special touches. Numbers will be limited and pricing for this model hasn't been.

Production of the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback is handled at Audi's plant in Brussels, Belgium.

Audi plans to have 20 EVs in its lineup by 2025. Others in the pipeline we know of include an E-Tron GT super sedan, Q4 E-Tron compact SUV, and an A4-sized model that might end up replacing the A5.