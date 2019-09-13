Audi Sport has just launched new generations of its RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback but details about more potent Performance versions coming down the line have surfaced. Expect the future Performance versions to come with plug-in hybrid technology and outputs approaching 700 horsepower.

Aston Martin's DBX is in the final stages of development and a prototype has just been spotted. The SUV will be revealed in December but won't be in production until next summer. Our latest spy shots show the final body shape and some of the interior.

Following the reveal of the CT4-V earlier this year, Cadillac has now shown us the standard version of its entry-level sedan. There's nothing entry-level about the CT4, though, as even the base model comes with close to 240 hp.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Audi RS 6 and RS 7 likely to go plug-in hybrid route for next step in performance

2020 Aston Martin DBX spy shots and video

2020 Cadillac CT4 is here: Super Cruise, V-Series, weird badges, turbos and all

Used cars offer big deals for car shoppers

Nissan design dabbles in Esports with gaming chair concepts

Green Car Reports' top 10 greenest cars for 2019

2021 Jaguar F-Pace spy shots

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD review

Tesla Model S Plaid spied at the Nurburgring

Hyundai and Kia invest in Europe's high-power fast-charging network