Fisker announced Thursday that “Game of Thrones” actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) will join the company as a partner and sustainability adviser to Fisker chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker. In addition to being a well-known actor, Coster-Waldau is also the United Nations Development Program Goodwill Ambassador for climate change and other social issues.

“I am very excited to have Nikolaj participate in Fisker’s mission of binging the world’s most sustainable, affordable and desirable electric vehicles to mass market,” Fisker said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working with him on learning about and achieving U.N.’s sustainability goals”

Coster-Waldau will play a role in Fisker’s plans to introduce an “affordable” electric SUV. The Fisker utility vehicle, which is still under development, will reportedly have up to 300 miles of range and will use recycled plastic made from ocean debris. Other eco-conscious features of the upcoming SUV may include “vegan leather” and a roof-mounted solar panels.

Fisker plans to use a “revolutionary direct-to-consumer smart platform” rather than a traditional sales model for its battery-powered SUV. Details for that program are not yet available, but the company says it will offer affordable access to clean mobility “without onerous long-term contracts or expensive upkeep.”

Fisker plans to unveil its electric SUV in prototype form later this year. At that time Fisker will also announce further details on its direct-to-consumer sales model.